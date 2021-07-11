Global Lancets Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Lancets Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Lancets market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Lancets industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications.

These devices are being used for cholesterol and glucose tests, heelstick screening tests or phenylketonuria (PKU) tests in newborns, as well as for severely burned or scarred emergency patients, extremely obese patients and thrombotic-tendency patients.

The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.

In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lancets market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lancets business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Lifescan

BD

Bayer

Abbott

Braun

ARKRAY

Terumo

I-SENS

Nipro

Omron

Infopia

AgaMatrix

Smiths Medical

Sarstedt

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

Greiner Bio One

Edan

Narang Medical

Segmentation by product type:

Safety Lancets

Homecare Lancets

Segmentation by application:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lancets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lancets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lancets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lancets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lancets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

