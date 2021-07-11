In this report, the Global Liquid Detergent Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Liquid Detergent Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.

Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.

Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.

Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.

The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.

The global Liquid Detergent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Detergent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Detergent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry

Jieneng Group

Chengdu Nymph Group

Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical

Jielushi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others

Segment by Application

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet

Others

