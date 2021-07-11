Global Lithium Hydride Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Lithium Hydride Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.
Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.
The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.
At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.
The global Lithium Hydride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lithium Hydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium Hydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rockwood Lithium
ESPI Metals
Dalchem
Tianjin Daofu
Ganfeng Lithium
Tianjin Dipper Fine
Hebei Keyu
Anhui Wotu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
0.95
0.97
0.99
Other
Segment by Application
Raw Material
Hydrogen storage material
Desiccant
Reducing agent
Other
