Global Mastering Software Market Research Report 2019-2024

Mastering is the final stage of processing music — the last stage your tracks should go through before being released. The point is to make tracks sound as good as they possibly can across all playback devices.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Waves

IK Multimedia

iZotope

Steinberg

Magix

Softube

Acon Digital

Eventide

McDSP

NUGEN Audio

Slate Digital

Sonnox

Blue Cat Audio

Flux Audio

Overloud

TC Electronic

Tracktion

Zynaptiq

Segmentation by product type:

Download

Boxed

Segmentation by application:

Mac

PC

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

