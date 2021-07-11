In this report, the Global Metal Casing Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Casing Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-metal-casing-market-forecast-to-2025



Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on.

Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into metal casing industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in China and TaiwanViewed from the demand side, the current demand for metal casing product is growing.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Catcher, Foxconn, Waffer, Ju Teng, Pegatron etc.

The global Metal Casing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Casing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Casing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Catcher

Foxconn

Waffer

Ju Teng

Pegatron

Dynacast

BYD

Everwin Precision

Dongguan Janus

Victory Precision

Tongda Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stamping

Die Casting

Extrusion/ CNC

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Ultrabook

Tablet

Digital Camera

Wearable Device

Movable Power Source

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-metal-casing-market-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com