Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The study of the Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment.

Needle-free drug delivery devices are devices which are used to administer liquid formulations, drugs, and vaccines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. The demand for these devices has increased considerably in the recent years as they improve immune response to vaccines, eliminate risks of needles, and reduce healthcare costs. The Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market was worth 10.85 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 13.59 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices market and analyzed its potential to determine the statistics and information about the size of the market, share percentage, challenges, opportunities, and growth factors. It is curated with an intention of offering cutting-edge market intelligence and aid decision makers or industry participants to make sound investment choices. Besides, the report also dives deep into analyzing the emerging and existing trends in the global market. Additionally, information is also mentioned concerning the various market entry strategies employed by companies across the global.

Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices market report.

Key Players

Study of the global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Growth by Region

The North America is expected to dominate the Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market due to increasing number of R&D investments by prominent industry players. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have highest growth rate with CAGR of over 6% due to presence of huge target population.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The growing inclination towards the self-administration of drugs, rising prevalence of chronic disorders and reduction in the healthcare expenses are the reasons for the growth of Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In January 2016, two key players Sanofi and Mankind entered into a joint venture to develop an inhalable insulin drug named Afreeza.

