Global Network Surveillance Camera Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Network Surveillance Camera Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Network Surveillance Camera market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Network Surveillance Camera industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Network Surveillance Camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Network Surveillance Camera market will register a 14.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17700 million by 2024, from US$ 8030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Network Surveillance Camera business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Apexis

Segmentation by product type:

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Surveillance Camera consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Network Surveillance Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Surveillance Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Surveillance Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Network Surveillance Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

