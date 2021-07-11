Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitric-acid-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025
Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)’s capacity, production price and other items.
Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.
The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.
The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.
The global Nitric Acid market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nitric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CF Industries Holdings
Yara
EuroChem
URALCHEM
Orica
PotashCorp
Acron
SBU Azot
OCI
LSB Industries
Dyno Nobel
CVR Partners
Agrium
Koch
Shanxi Tianji
Shanxi Xinghua
Yunnan Jiehua
Sinopec (Nanjing)
Sichuan Gold Elephant
Anhui JinHe Industrial
Holitech
Henan Jinkai
Shandong Dier-chem
Liuzhou Chemical
Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
Hongda Chemical
Luguang Chemical
Hualong Ammonium Nitrate
Sichuan Chemical
Fujian Shaohua
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dilute Nitric Acid
Concentrated Nitric Acid
Segment by Application
Fertilizer
Explosives
Polyurethanes
Polyamides
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitric-acid-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com