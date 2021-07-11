In this report, the Global Oligosaccharide Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Oligosaccharide Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oligosaccharide is a carbohydrate polymers comprise three to ten monosaccharides, or, simple sugars. They were linked together mostly by O-glycosidic bond through condensation reaction between an anomeric carbon of a monosaccharide and the other. They can also form N-glycosidic linkages under certain atmosphere. The minimum numbers of reducing sugar components is one molecule lesser than the total number of simple sugars. Reducing sugar can be characterized from the hydroxyl group (-OH group) on the anomeric carbon.

The global average price of Oligosaccharide is in the decreasing trend, from 4166 USD/MT in 2012 to 4249 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Oligosaccharide includes Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Galacto-oligosaccharide, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Xylo-oligosaccharide and others. The proportion of Isomalto-Oligosaccharide in 2016 is about 38.98%. Oligosaccharide is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and other field. The most proportion of Oligosaccharide is Food & Beverage about 85.86% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest supplier of Oligosaccharide, with a production market share nearly 74% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Oligosaccharide, enjoying production market share nearly 17.08% in 2016.

The global Oligosaccharide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oligosaccharide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oligosaccharide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FrieslandCampina

Baolingbao

QHT

Beghin Meiji

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

Ingredion

Nissin-sugar

Yakult

Orafit

Clasado BioSciences

Longlive

Taiwan Fructose

YIBIN YATAI

NFBC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Isomalto-oligosaccharide

Galacto-oligosaccharide

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Xylo-oligosaccharide

Other

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Other Application

