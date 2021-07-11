Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Expected to reach $2.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% – TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, Sensoronix, Sensitec, Sanken Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, Memsic
Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market is accounted for $1.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. High development in the utilization of these sensors for consumer electronic applications and increasing demand of these sensors in navigation and improvements in the on-board magnetic sensor ecosystem are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, inconsistent strength of a magnetic field is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the scope for these sensors in the hybrid and electric vehicles is providing ample opportunities for market growth.
On-Board Magnetic Sensor is a magnetic sensor which is calibrated after it is mounted on a circuit board. This on-board magnetic sensor will perform better than one that has been handled after calibration. The magnetic sensor is a transducer that detects and measures the magnetic field and converts it into an electric signal. Magnetic sensors are used for proximity switching, speed detection, positioning, and current sensing applications.
Based on the type, the magnetoresistive sensors segment is likely to have a huge demand because these sensors have a wide operating range and are commonly used to detect magnetic field strength. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for Hall Effect sensors for industrial automation applications in consumer electronics and automotive industries in emerging economies.
Some of the key players profiled in the On-Board Magnetic Sensor market include TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, Sensoronix, Sensitec, Sanken Electric, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing, Memsic, Melexis NV, Macome, Kohshin Electric, Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International, Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG and Asahi Kasei Microdevices.
Types Covered:
– Squid Sensors
– Magnetoresistive Sensors
– Hall Effect Sensors
– Other Types
Magnetic Densities Covered:
– >10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)
– 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)
– <1 Microgauss (Low-Field Sensors)
Verticals Covered:
– Industrial
– Healthcare
– Consumer Electronics
– Automotive
– Aerospace & Defense
– Other Verticals
Applications Covered:
– Speed Sensing
– Position Sensing
– Navigation and Electronic Compass
– Detection/Non-Destructive Testing
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Type
6 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Magnetic Density
7 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By End User
8 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Application
9 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
11.1 TE Connectivity
11.2 TDK Corporation
11.3 Sensoronix
11.4 Sensitec
11.5 Sanken Electric
11.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
11.7 Murata Manufacturing
11.8 Memsic
11.9 Melexis NV
11.10 Macome
11.11 Kohshin Electric
11.12 Infineon Technologies
11.13 Honeywell International
11.14 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG
11.15 Asahi Kasei Microdevices
