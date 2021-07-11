Global Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities By Major players – Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group

The Industry report for “Global Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

Geographically, the OTA testing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America led the OTA testing market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to lose its dominance in the coming years to Asia Pacific region. Deployment of 5G and smart cities has commenced in few countries of Asia; whereas testing on autonomous vehicles has commenced in the countries of Middle East and Europe.

Global OTA Testing Market – Company Profiles

Anritsu Corporation

Bureau Veritas SA

Cetecom GmbH

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group Plc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG

SGS SA

TUV Rheinland AG

UL LLC

In the era of continuous changes, a number of telecommunication service providers globally has acknowledged the demand to transform their internet infrastructure. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet, and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. This factor holds a foremost position in influencing the adoption of OTA Testing. It enables telecom operators, technology companies, and manufacturers of smartphones to test the reliability and performance of the 5G network and connected devices.

This report provides in depth study of “Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Over the Air (OTA) Testing Industry report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The report analyzes factors affecting Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market in these regions.

GLOBAL OTA TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global OTA Testing Market – By Technology

CDMA

GSM

UMTS

LTE

5G

Global OTA Testing Market – By Type

Hardware

Services

Global OTA Testing Market – By Frequency Range

1 GHz

20 – 30 GHz

40-60 GHz

70 GHz and above

Global OTA Testing Market – By Application

Home Automation

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Traffic Control System

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By End User

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea Taiwan China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



