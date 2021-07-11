In this report, the Global Polyacrylamide Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyacrylamide Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyacrylamide (abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent.

First, the Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in EU US and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like SNF and BASF, both have perfect products. As to China, it is PetroChina Daqing lead the industry, followed by Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals.

Second, from polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SNF FLOERGER

Kemira

BASF

ASHLAND

NALCO

Dia-Nitrix

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

SNF China

PetroChina Daqing

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

Xitao Polymer

Shandong Polymer

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer

Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials

Zibo Xinye Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Oil Extraction Areas

Paper Sector

Textile Industry

Other Areas

