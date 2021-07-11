Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Industry Professional 2019
In this report, the Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polybenzimidazoles (PBI, short for Poly-[2, 2’-(m- phenylen)-5, 5’-bisbenzimidazole]) is a kind polymer with benzo heterocyclic rigid chain. PBI is generally obtained from the condensation and cyclization of aromatic amine and diphenyl phthalate, reacting in molten state or in strong polar solvents. PBI is used in the military industry at its beginning, now the applications have covered semiconductor, membranes, petrochemical and many other fields.
Because PBI is always used after post-dealing followed the copolymerization process. When PBI is being used as the material base of parts of the planes, electric devices or other product, it is usually not bought PBI resin, but the PBI bulk mold. Thus, this work is focused on the PBI molding products.
PBI was developed by the United States military in the beginning. The industrial process to fabricate PBI is complicated requiring high technology. Hence, the PBI industry is a highly monopolized one that there is only a single company located in United States who can synthesize PBI polymer from monomers. The product of this company (PBI Performance Product) is the original material of the other three companies for further molding: QUADRNT, PBI Advanced Materials and Polymics.
Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) is high-performance engineering plastic for the unique properties such as: excellent thermal stability, broad chemical resistance and unique compatibility with certain other polymers. Therefore, it has a wide range of potential applications covering aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, semiconductor, membrane and coating areas. However, since the cost is not affordable for many products, PBI is mainly used in the irreplaceable fields or the industry of strict requirement regardless of cost.
Generally, the industrial production is still in charged by PBI Performance Product who obtained the technology from NASA and the military, while, the study is rather wide among the research commitment. Especially, the Chinese researchers frequently disclaim they are discovering the many PBI series products showing incredible properties. But, there’s surely a long way for others except US to achieve bath production.
This report focuses on Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Quadrant
PBI Advanced Materials
Polymics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
U-Series
T-Series
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Industrial
Petro/chemical
Semiconductor
Membrane
Other applications
