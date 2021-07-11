In this report, the Global Polyester Fiber Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyester Fiber Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester fibers, the synthetic fibers, are long chain polymers derived from coal, air, water, and petroleum. They are formed through chemical reaction between an acid and alcohol.

In addition, the production regions of polyester fiber are mainly located in US, EU, India and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 68.84%% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for polyester fiber in the world, with 64.55% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include US and Europe, which account for 6.11% and 6.97% respectively. For the various types of polyester fiber, gummy bear breast implants are growing in popularity in the United States, which was hold 23.56% market share approximately.

Polyester fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets, rugs, fiberfill, and nonwoven fabrics. Polyester fibers are also used in industrial applications, home textiles and apparel. Other applications of polyester fibers include industrial, home textiles and apparels. Apparel industry was the largest filed, which was esteemed to hold 41.05% market share in 2015.

The global Polyester Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyester Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyester Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Wellman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

Segment by Application

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

Carpets and Rugs

