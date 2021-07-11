Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics.
Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s POM industry maintains a rapid growth.
In future, the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand.
The global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on POM (Polyoxymethylene) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall POM (Polyoxymethylene) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ticona
Dupont
Polyplastics
KEP
Mitsubishi
BASF
Kolon
Asahi Kasei
LG Chem
Formosa Plastis
Yunnan Yuntianhua
PTM Engineering Plastics
Shanghai Bluestar POM
China Bluechemical
Shenhua Group
HNEC
Tianjin Bohua Yongli
Yankuang Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
POM-H
POM-C
Segment by Application
Consumer Items
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Manufacturing
Electrical Industry
Others
