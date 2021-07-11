In this report, the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pom-polyoxymethylene-market-analysis-2014-2025



POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s POM industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand.

The global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on POM (Polyoxymethylene) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall POM (Polyoxymethylene) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ticona

Dupont

Polyplastics

KEP

Mitsubishi

BASF

Kolon

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

Formosa Plastis

Yunnan Yuntianhua

PTM Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Bluestar POM

China Bluechemical

Shenhua Group

HNEC

Tianjin Bohua Yongli

Yankuang Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

POM-H

POM-C

Segment by Application

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pom-polyoxymethylene-market-analysis-2014-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com