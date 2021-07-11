Global Potassium Hydroxide Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
the Global Potassium Hydroxide Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Potassium hydroxide is a non organic compound, which is usually called as caustic potash. The colorless solid of potassium hydroxide–KOH is a prototypical strong base, which can also be found from the sodium hydroxide. It is the largest-volume potassium chemical for non-fertilizer use. Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) serves a wide range of end use markets. The largest users of potassium hydroxide are the soap and detergent, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Minor uses include the production of molten salts, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and photographic chemicals.
China is one of potassium resource-poor countries. The production of potassium hydroxide is mainly focus on Qinghai Province and Inner Mongolia. For production, the China production of potassium hydroxide will reach 607.5 K MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of potassium hydroxide, there is also a certain space in the next few years.
Potassium hydroxide, or caustic potash, is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of potassium carbonate, potassium phosphates, liquid fertilizers, and potassium soaps and detergents.
The following manufacturers are covered:
OxyChem
UNID
Tessenderlo chemie
Olin Chlor Alkali
Evonik
ERCO Worldwide
Asahi Glass (AGC)
Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS (PPC)
Pan-Americana S.A.
Ercros
Albemarle
ICL
Altair Chimica
Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical
QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group
Chengdu Huarong Chemical
Tssunfar
Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical
Chengdu Chemical
Tianjin Longyuan Chemical
Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical
Taizhou Mingguang Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Potassium Hydroxide
Liquid Potassium Hydroxide
Segment by Application
Chemical Raw Material Potassium
Pharmaceutical Industry
Light Industry
Dye Industry
Denka Industry
Others
