Global Quartz Glass Product Growth Potential 2019
In this report, the Global Quartz Glass Product Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Quartz Glass Product Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Quartz glass products have a wide range of applications in semiconductor, photovoltaic industry, communications industry, lamp and lighting industry and many others. Quartz glass products contain quartz tubes, quartz rods, quartz ingots, quartz cylinder, quartz boat, quartz components, quartz crucible, etc.
The technical barriers of quartz glass product are relatively not high, but because of the overcapacity in the industry, resulting in some enterprises discontinued. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan, USA, and Germany. The key companies in quartz glass product market include Heraeus, Tosoh, Momentive, QSIL, MARUWA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Saint-Gobain, JNC QUARTZ, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, Lianyungang Guolun, Quick Gem Optoelectronic, Yuandong Quartz, Dongxin Quartz, Fudong Lighting, and others.
Quartz glass product is widely used in photovoltaic industry, semiconductor industry, communications industry, lamp and lighting industry, and many others. In 2015, quartz glass product for lamp and lighting consumption occupied more than 65% of total amount. The expansions of application in these industries drive the market growth and support the growth of this market over forecast period. Quartz glass product industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of quartz glass product decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of quartz glass product. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
The global Quartz Glass Product market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Quartz Glass Product volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Quartz Glass Product market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
