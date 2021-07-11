Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-polyurethane-foam-rpuf-market-forecast-to-2025
Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is a closed-cell plastic. It is used as factory-made thermal insulation material in the form of insulation boards or block foam, and in combination with various rigid facings as a constructional material or sandwich panel. Polyurethane spray foams are manufactured directly on the building site.
Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space. The global market for rigid polyurethane foams is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2021. Growth of construction industry mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for rigid polyurethane foams in the future years. What’s more, government support in promoting the usage of rigid polyurethane foams mainly for refrigeration applications in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
In regard to rigid polyurethane foam ‘black material’ (polymeric MDI) industry, the entire market is dominated by a few manufacturer: besides Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., only seven companies worldwide including BASF,Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, and Japan’s NPU are in possession of the core production technology of MDI. Chinese manufacturers of polymeric MDI cover Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., Bayer Polymers (Shanghai), Shanghai Lianheng Isocyanate Co., Ltd. (a joint venture of BASF in China), etc., wherein, Yantai Wanhua accounts for more than 60% of the total capacity.
The global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Covestro
Huntsman
Dow
Duna Corradini
Novomer
Nanjing Hongbaoli
WanhuaChemical
Lecron Energy Saving Materials
Huafon
Shandong Dongda
Lvyuan New Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam
Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam
Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam
Other
Segment by Application
Refrigerated and Insulated Industry
Building Energy Industry
Solar Water Heaters Industry
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-polyurethane-foam-rpuf-market-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com