In this report, the Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-polyurethane-foam-rpuf-market-forecast-to-2025



Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is a closed-cell plastic. It is used as factory-made thermal insulation material in the form of insulation boards or block foam, and in combination with various rigid facings as a constructional material or sandwich panel. Polyurethane spray foams are manufactured directly on the building site.

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space. The global market for rigid polyurethane foams is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2021. Growth of construction industry mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for rigid polyurethane foams in the future years. What’s more, government support in promoting the usage of rigid polyurethane foams mainly for refrigeration applications in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In regard to rigid polyurethane foam ‘black material’ (polymeric MDI) industry, the entire market is dominated by a few manufacturer: besides Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., only seven companies worldwide including BASF,Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, and Japan’s NPU are in possession of the core production technology of MDI. Chinese manufacturers of polymeric MDI cover Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., Bayer Polymers (Shanghai), Shanghai Lianheng Isocyanate Co., Ltd. (a joint venture of BASF in China), etc., wherein, Yantai Wanhua accounts for more than 60% of the total capacity.

The global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

Dow

Duna Corradini

Novomer

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Lecron Energy Saving Materials

Huafon

Shandong Dongda

Lvyuan New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Other

Segment by Application

Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-polyurethane-foam-rpuf-market-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com