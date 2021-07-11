Global Samarium Depth Research 2019
In this report, the Global Samarium Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Samarium Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.
One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samarium–cobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17.
China’s decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the company’s market share.
China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Great Western Minerals
Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou
China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal
Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths
Guangxi Jinguang
Grirem Advanced Materials
Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials
Jiangxi Golden Century
China Northern Rare Earth
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Permanent Magnet
Ceramics
Catalyst
