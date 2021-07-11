Global Same-day Delivery Market 2019 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis And Forecast 2025

Same-day Delivery Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

Same-day delivery services are an emerging trend. There is a growth opportunity for the global same-day delivery market between the year 2018 and 2025. The market of same-day delivery is expanding at a rapid pace for its ability to ship the placed orders in a single day. The expanding market is expected to bring about a change in the overall approach of shopping. The global market of same-day delivery aims at integrating the benefits of online retailers with the adjacency of the brick and mortar stores. Same-day delivery is giving a competitive edge to the businesses over the other industry players to stand out in the global market.

The services of the same-day delivery market are anticipated to take the online customer experience to an entirely high convenience level. The global market seems to be beneficial for the retailers as well as the logistics providers equally.

The key players covered in this study

A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

Scope Of Report:

Market Outlook

The demand for the same-delivery market is driven by the distribution of geographical population and e-commerce adoption. The global market of same-day delivery is anticipated to provide an opportunity as well as offer challenges to the logistics providers. The growing urbanization and increasing adoption of e-commerce are expected to increase the demand for the service. The value proposition offers to the customers is another driving factor for the growth of the market. The high costs involved in fuel, maintenance, and labor is a key barrier in the growth of the market.

The key players of the global same-day delivery market include A-1 Express, FedEx, DHL, UPS, TForce Final Mile, USA Couriers, Aramex, and American Expediting. The other notable competitors in the market are Deliv, LaserShip, Express Courier, Parcelforce Worldwide, Power Link Delivery, NAPAREX, CitySprint, and Prestige Delivery. The fast delivery service provided by UPS and FedEx is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

Segmentation

The global same-day delivery market is segmented into type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market is divided into B2B and B2C.

By application, the global market of same-day delivery includes food and consumer.

Geographical Analysis

The major regions in the global same-day delivery market are United States, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, and Central & South America. The growth of the market in a different region differs owing to the varying speed of development in different cities and countries.

Asia Pacific is a leading same-day delivery market across the globe due to the growing numbers of B2C customers in the region. The growing demand for the e-commerce sector in the Asia Pacific region accounts for its leading position.

The advancement in internet connectivity and the increasing use of smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global same-day delivery market. The increase in the rate of online shopping in North America is expected to enhance the demand for service in the region. The presence of a large number of B2B companies in the Europe region is anticipated to make it a lucrative market for the growth of the same-day delivery industry.

