Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Silicon Nitride Powder market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Silicon Nitride Powder industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.

The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1117.1 MT in 2012 to 1515.9 MT in 2016. In 2016, the global silicon nitride market is led by China; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 33.61% sales market share in 2016.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023, the sale of silicon nitride is estimated to be 2067.7 MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silicon Nitride Powder market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 81 million by 2024, from US$ 72 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silicon Nitride Powder business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Combustion Synthesis

Segmentation by product type:

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

Segmentation by application:

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Silicon Nitride Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Silicon Nitride Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Nitride Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Nitride Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Nitride Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

