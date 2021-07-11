In this report, the Global Sodium Acetate Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Acetate Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium Acetate includes sodium acetate anhydrous and sodium acetate trihydrate, used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, many industrial applications, and others.

The technical barriers of sodium acetate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan and USA. The key companies in sodium acetate market include Niacet, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical, Zhongwang, Shanxi fanrongfu Chemical, Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, Runhong, Tongyuan Chemical, and Hangzhou Keyu.

Sodium acetate is widely used in industrial production, food industry and others. In 2014, sodium acetate for industrial consumption and food consumption occupied more than 92% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water treatment industry is driving the market growth. Therefore, increasing demand for sodium acetate in industrial consumption and food consumption is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium acetate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Sodium Acetate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Acetate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Acetate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Niacet

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Nankai Chemical

Jost Chemical

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Zhongwang

Shanxi fanrongfu Chemical

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Runhong

Tongyuan Chemical

Hangzhou Keyu

Haosheng Chemical

Changshu Nanhu Chemical

Sanwei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Acetate Anhydrous

Sodium Acetate Trihydrate

Segment by Application

Industrial Consumption

Food Consumption

Pharmaceutical Consumption

