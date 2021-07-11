In this report, the Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character.

Solar gold pearlescent pigments are one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. At present, the global headed by Germany Merck, the quality of its products is the best. The vast majority of global companies are based on Merck’s products as the goal for generic production. But due to the difference of the technology and equipment, these companies’ products with Merck still have a certain gap. In this report, due to the industry does not have a uniform standard of solar gold, so that we count each company’s products are targeted to the Merck product of Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325.

Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 are the benchmarking for this industry. At present, there are lots of companies are manufacturing solar gold pearlescent pigments in the word. But they are main concentrate in China, Korea, USA & Canada. In China and Korea, the manufactures are trying to imitate the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325. But both of them have not manufactured the products which can compare the Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325 not only for color but products quality stable as technology and equipment. For Merck they are chose the high quality raw materials and with completely automatic manufacture process, to produce high quality products. Although their products are higher than their competitors, their products are sells well in market. But this manufacturers’ products quality have close to the Merck’s Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325, with the technology development these companies’ products will catch Merck’s quality one day in the future.

The global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

