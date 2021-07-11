Global Spices and Seasonings Market Research Report 2019-2024

Global Spices and Seasonings Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Spices and Seasonings market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Spices and Seasonings industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.

The FDA defines spices similarly, except that they do not include the dehydrated vegetables in the label definition of “spices”. Any form of dehydrated vegetable product must be labeled separately. Such color contributing spices as paprika, turmeric and saffron must either be labeled separately or as “spice coloring”. The Department of Agriculture (meat and poultry products labeling) has nearly the same requirements as the FDA, except that colorant spices and mustard must always be listed separately while onion powder and garlic powder may be listed as “flavors”. All other forms of dehydrated vegetables must be listed separately by name.

According to this study, over the next five years the Spices and Seasonings market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19800 million by 2024, from US$ 14800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Spices and Seasonings business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

McCormick

Unilever

Ajinomoto

Ariake

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Olam International

Everest Spices

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

MDH Spices

Catch(DS Group)

Nestle

Brucefoods

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Ankee Food

Haitian

Segmentation by product type:

Salt & Salt Substitutes

Hot Spices

Aromatic Spices

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food Processing Industry

Catering Industry

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spices and Seasonings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Spices and Seasonings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Spices and Seasonings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spices and Seasonings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Spices and Seasonings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

