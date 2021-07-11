In this report, the Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-superabsorbent-polymers-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019



Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are polymer materials with water absorbing and retaining capacity. In the capacity of an absorbent, it is used in wide-ranging applications such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, and related applications.

The industry of superabsorbent polymers in North America is very concentrated. There are several players in North America, and the plants are located in USA. At present, the main manufacturers of superabsorbent polymers are BASF, EVONIK Industries, Nippon Shokubai, etc. EVONIK Industries is the USA production leader, holding about 50% share in 2015 in North America. The North America consumption of superabsorbent polymers increased from 562 KMT in 2011 to 630 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2.90%.

Superabsorbent polymers demonstrate high growth prospects within the industrial, environmental, and energy sectors. The major application fields are baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, etc. In 2015, the consumptions of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene occupied more than 90% of total market share. With the increasing of dispensable income and health awareness, the personal hygiene products will raise, as same time, the widen applications in other industries also improve the consumption of superabsorbent polymers. The demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Superabsorbent polymers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Superabsorbent Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Superabsorbent Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Superabsorbent Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EVONIK Industries

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

Acrylic Resin SAP

Segment by Application

Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-superabsorbent-polymers-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com