Global Synthetic Diamond Growth Potential 2019

A synthetic diamond (also known as an artificial diamond, cultured diamond, or cultivated diamond) is diamond produced in an artificial process, as opposed to natural diamonds, which are created by geological processes.

With Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years and complicated international economic situation, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. But for synthetic diamond industry, due to its widely downstream applications in industries like machining, electronics, solar energy, etc., it is still promising for the market development in the future.

As a result of enlarged production scale and new technology being introduced, the cost of synthetic diamond is keeping declining, which enhances its competitiveness against other carbon alloy products.

For synthetic diamond product, China has a substantial market share with more than 90%, especially in low grade products. As China’s main equipment keeps upgrading, it is expected that China will keep its position in the synthetic diamond market and will enlarge its share in high grade products.

The global Synthetic Diamond market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Diamond volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Diamond market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Element Six

Sandvik Hyperion

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

HUANGHE WHIRLWIND

Sino-crystal Diamond

JINQU

CR GEMS

HongJing

SF-Diamond

Yalong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RVD Diamond Grain

MBD Diamond Grain

SCD Diamond Grain

SMD Diamond Grain

DMD Diamond Grain

Segment by Application

Ceramic Material

Machining And Cutting Tools

Electronic Materials

Other

