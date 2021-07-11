In this report, the Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tert-Butylamine Monobasic is an organic chemical compound with the formula (CH3)3CNH2. It is a colorless liquid with a typical amine-like odor. tert-Butylamine is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being n-butylamine, sec-butylamine and isobutylamine.

The Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry concentration is high; Germany, US and China are main production bases and consumer market. BASF is the biggest company in the world. Nearly 50% of Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in the world was produced by BASF. BASF owns giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, Germany, Belgium and US. It expands its capacity form 10000 MT to 16000 MT in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of Microwave oven in China is less than demand, China has to import more than 17000 MT other area. Also, foreign companies like BASF built manufacturing base in Nanjing in 2013 in order to satisfy the demand of China and other Asian regions.

This report focuses on Tert-Butylamine Monobasic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tert-Butylamine Monobasic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Kanto Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Nacalai Tesque

APAC Pharmaceutical

ChemPacific Corporation

Advance Scientific Chemical

HBCChem

LuHua Hongjing

Shandong Heze Chemical

Shandong Xianglong

Shandong Yanggu Huatai

Secco Work

China Langchem Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Under 99.0%

99.0%-99.5%

99.5%-99.9%

Above 99.9%

Segment by Application

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

Other

