Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-theanine-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019
Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.
In the next five years, the global consumption of theanine will maintain a high annual growth rate, consumption expected in 2021 will be 3084MT, and the application will be not only for food additives, but also for medicine.
Despite the presence of competition problem, at the time that the clearance of global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area now and in the future, there will be a sustain investment in this field.
The global Theanine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Theanine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Theanine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Taiyo Kagaku
TianRui Chemical
Southern Yangtze University Biotech
Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical
Taiyo Green Power
Hunan NutraMax
Zelang Medical Technology
Novanat Bioresources
Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology
Lusheng Health-Source&Technology
ZhongXin Biotechnology
SiChuan FuZhengYuan
Tongsheng Amino acid
Farma Sino
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Optical activity
D-Theanine
L-Theanine
D,L-theanine
By Resource
Chemical synthesis
Enzyme synthesis
Natural theanine
By Purity
≥99%
90%-99%
<90%
Segment by Application
Food Additives Industry
Natural Health Care Industry
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-theanine-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Theanine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com