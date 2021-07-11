In this report, the Global Tire Fabrics Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tire Fabrics Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.

Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.

In the past several years, global tire fabric industry has got a rapid development with the fast development of automotive industry after the trough in 2009. In 2011, global production of tire fabrics is 740723 MT which increased by 266576MT in 2015, with the sales revenue 3262 Million USD increased to 3562 Million USD in 2015.

This report focuses on Tire Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries, Inc.

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company Inc.

Far Eastern Group

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

Century Enka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Xiangyu

Haiyang Chemical

Shifeng

Taiji

Tianheng

Helon Polytex

Dikai

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Jiayuan

Hesheng

Unifull

Bestory

Ruiqi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nylon Tire Fabric

Polyester Tire Fabric

Chafer Tire Fabric

Segment by Application

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel)

