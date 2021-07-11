Global Tire Fabrics Trends and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Tire Fabrics Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tire Fabrics Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.
Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.
In the past several years, global tire fabric industry has got a rapid development with the fast development of automotive industry after the trough in 2009. In 2011, global production of tire fabrics is 740723 MT which increased by 266576MT in 2015, with the sales revenue 3262 Million USD increased to 3562 Million USD in 2015.
The global Tire Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tire Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nylon Tire Fabric
Polyester Tire Fabric
Chafer Tire Fabric
Segment by Application
Bias Tire
Radial Tire (semi-steel)
