Global Titanium Sponge Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Titanium Sponge Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Titanium Sponge Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-titanium-sponge-industry-analysis-report-2019
Titanium Sponge is porous, loose metallic titanium with sponge shape. It is the main raw material and intermediate product of making titanium ingot, titanium powder and other titanium products.
Titanium sponge production is limited to Titanium ore resources and Ilmenite, the main Titanium mine production is concentrated in Australia, China, India, South Africa, Brazil, etc. Ilmenite is concentrated in Australia, India, South Africa, etc. Due to the lack of resources, some countries are restricting the Exploitation of Titanium ore, and Ilmenite is the common raw material in Japan and USA.
The technical barriers of Titanium sponge are not high, and the Titanium sponge production concentrated large companies including AVISMA, OSAKA, Toho, UKTMP, ATI, TIMET, ZTMC, Zunyi Titanium, and others. At present, the gap in product quality between companies is still significant.
Titanium Sponge are mainly used to produce Titanium, which widely used in aerospace, ships, weapons, chemicals, petroleum, electric power, As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Titanium Sponge will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of titanium sponge is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Titanium sponge industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The global Titanium Sponge market is valued at 1950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Titanium Sponge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium Sponge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AVISMA
UKTMP
ZTMK
Timet
ATI
OSAKA Titanium
Toho Titanium
Zunyi Titanium
Pangang Titanium
Luoyang Shuangrui Wanji Titanium
Chaoyang Jinda
Baotai Huashen
Yunnan Xinli
Chaoyang Baisheng
Anshan Hailiang
Shanxi Zhuofeng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ti>99.7
Ti 99.5~99.7
Ti 99.3~99.5
Ti＜99.3
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals
Ocean & Ship
Electric Power
Other
