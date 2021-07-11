Global Vacuum Pumps Market Research Report 2019-2024
Global Vacuum Pumps Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Vacuum Pumps market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Vacuum Pumps industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.
This report studies the Vacuum Pumps market, a vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume in order to leave behind a partial vacuum.
This report mainly focus on industrial vacuum pump
China is the dominate producer of Vacuum Pumps in Asia-Pacific, the sales was 305.5 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 42.27% of the total amount, followed by Japan, with the production market share of 17.12%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Vacuum Pumps was lower year by year from 742 USD/Unit in 2012 to 656 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 31% in 2016, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vacuum Pumps market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacuum Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Gardner Denver
- Pfeiffer Vacuum
- ULVAC
- Atlas Copco
- Tuthill
- Graham
- Dekker
- Becker
- Gast(IDEX)
- Busch Vacuum
- KNF Neuberger
- Tsurumi Manufacturing
- Ebara
- Sterling SIHI
- Cutes Corp.
- Samson Pump
- PPI Pumps
- Value Specializes
- Wenling Tingwei
Segmentation by product type:
- Dry Vacuum Pumps
- Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump
- Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump
Segmentation by application:
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Chemical Processing
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Others
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- …….
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Vacuum Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Vacuum Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Vacuum Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Vacuum Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Vacuum Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
