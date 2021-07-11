Identity-as-a-Service Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Exostar, JumpCloud, CA Technologies, Capegemini, Google, Centrify, ILANTUS Technologies, HCL Technologies, iWelcome, IBM, Salesforce

Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity-as-a-Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) is a cloud or SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based application delivery model, which helps enterprises connect and access identity management services from the cloud. It refers to identity and access management services that are offered on a subscription basis.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Exostar, JumpCloud, CA Technologies, Capegemini, Google, Centrify, ILANTUS Technologies, HCL Technologies, iWelcome, IBM, Salesforce.com, Simeio Solutions, SailPoint Technologies Holdings,Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, Ping Identity, Okta

This study considers the Identity-as-a-Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Public Deployment Type

Private Deployment Type

Hybrid Deployment Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Financial Services

IT

Health Care

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity-as-a-Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Identity-as-a-Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity-as-a-Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity-as-a-Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity-as-a-Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

