Image-guided Therapy Systems Market 2018-2027 | Major Manufacturers- Analogic Corporation, Brainlab, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems

The image-guided therapy systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of cancer and growing geriatric population. However, the technological advancements and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Image guided systems help in diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases. These systems are used in the procedure to increase the accuracy of surgery by reaching the perfect location in body by presurgical images. This technology give the advantage of preplanning and also making last minute changes to the surgeons.

The “Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of image-guided therapy systems market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end-use and geography. The global image-guided therapy systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image-guided therapy systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Analogic Corporation

2. Brainlab AG

3. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

4. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Medtronic

7. Olympus Corporation

8. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Siemens Healthcare GmbH)

9. Stryker

10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting image-guided therapy systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the image-guided therapy systems market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global image-guided therapy systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The image-guided therapy systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

