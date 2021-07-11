Immortalized Cell Line Market to register a high value CAGR of 9.30% During 2017 – 2023

The global immortalized cell line market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing medical research including HepaRD and Hep G2. The rise in the number of patient patients is propelling the global immortalized cell line market up to a certain level. Moreover, the increasing number of application areas in biotech & pharmaceutical research is escalating the market on the global platform.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global immortalized cell line market is booming and expected to gain a valuation of USD 4,100 MN by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the assessment period (2018-2023). The scope of the immortalized cell lines is endless; as a result, these artificially created biological cells are gaining momentum in the field of medical science.

Additional factors predominantly driving the market include the rising expenditures for the R&D activities transpired in the field of biotechnology and the already evolving biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, growing funding from both, public and private sectors are estimated to foster the growth of immortalized cell line market in the future.

On the other hand, factors such as stringent regulatory policies are restricting market growth. Nevertheless, the demand that has grown exponentially is expected to support the growth of the immortalized cell line market over the forecast period.

Immortalized Cell Line Market – Segments

For enhanced understanding the report has been segmented into four key dynamics

By Method: Virus Induction and HTERT Expression among others.

By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Vaccine Production, and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine among others.

By End-user: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Research Laboratories among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Immortalized Cell Line Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region, heading with the encouraging research and development in healthcare dominates the global immortalized cell line market. Additionally, factors such as increased uptake of advanced technologies in the rising demands for immortalized cell line procedures are substantiating the growth of the market. The US, backed by the increasing demand and the presence of well-established players & investments put in by them majorly contributes to the regional market.

The immortalized cell line market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the recent advancements in the technology and the increasing uptake of advanced technology facilitate the growth in the regional market. Moreover, support and funding from public & private sectors for R&D are expected to fuel the increase in the regional market over the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific immortalized cell line market is emerging as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the vast technological advancements in the field of life science and the increasing uptake of advanced technology facilitate the growth in the regional market.

Recent developments in associated technologies mainly in the countries such as India, China, and Japan due to the augmented demand in the increasing number of research activities are expected to support the growth in the APAC market.

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the immortalized cell line market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several large and small-scale players. These players invest substantially in R&D to develop advanced sensors. High potential growth opportunities that the market demonstrates are in turn, attracting several new entrants to the market, further intensifying the competition in the market.

Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, partnership, and product & technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market positions.

Augmenting government initiatives aimed at enhancing Genetic engineering capabilities is anticipated to present the market with high growth potential. This, in turn, has significantly increased R&D activities & programs, and fund allotment for R&D.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global immortalized cell line market include Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Valneva, Selexis SA, European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC), American Type Culture Collection Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, and Wuxi App Tec among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

January 16, 2019 —- Sekisui XenoTech LLC (the US), the official distributor of JCRB cell lines in North America and a leading provider of in-vitro drug metabolism, Drug-Drug Interaction (DDI) studies, and the evaluation of drug candidates as substrates announced the expansion of its partnership agreement with the National Institute of Biomedical Innovation (NIBIO – Japan) to include distribution to Europe.

This deed allows Sekisui XenoTech to increase the utilization of its technologies among the scientists in both regions i.e. Europe & North America.

November 16, 2018 — National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES – Japan), a research institute announced its successful endeavor in obtaining the immortalized avian cells with cell cycle regulation genes expression. The group had initiated a primary cell culture project aimed at preserving endangered avian species in Japan, such as the Okinawa rail.

As to overcome these cell culture limitations, primary cells must be immortalized, the primary cells cannot be cultured indefinitely due to the cellular senescence and stresses caused by cell culture.

