In-Car Infotainment Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Panasonic Corp., Harman International Industries, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation

In-car infotainment is basically an amalgamation of wide features integrated into the cars to provide entertainment, information and communication services. The world in-car infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). The market has witnessed a double-digit growth rate and is expected to see this trend during the forecast period. Advanced infotainment systems are equipped with connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming service, and smart technology for mobile integration, among others.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012708

These systems manage audio & video content while providing updates and information on traffic conditions and weather forecast. Advanced in-car infotainment systems offer information, communication, and entertainment with mobile integration technology. In addition, it also offers navigation services and driver assistance by using high-performance interfaces, such as control units, human-machine interfaces (HMI), and operating controls. These advanced features have fostered the adoption of in-car infotainment systems; thereby driving the growth of the market in the future. In addition, the booming smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology have significantly boosted the growth of the world in-car infotainment systems market. Cloud technology has improved the system response time of in-car infotainment systems. However, lack of seamless connectivity and complexity of in-car infotainment devices have restrained the growth of the market. Integration of cloud services in in-car infotainment systems facilitates the streaming of media, online system software update and information access.

The in-car infotainment systems market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket installations on the basis of the type of installation. OEM installation segment comprises pre-installed in-car infotainment systems delivered by car manufacturers to customer. For instance, Ford motors offer already installed in-car infotainment systems in its cars. The aftermarket in-car infotainment system providers include third party vendors of in-car infotainment systems. Moreover, the aftermarket installation market offers low-cost customization and up gradation of obsolete in-car infotainment systems.

The component market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware market is further sub-segmented into four different types namely, audio unit, display unit, connectivity and others. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth and interactive voice recognition (IVR). The software market is expected to grow at a significant rate since it offers a wide range of advanced features pertaining to in-car infotainment systems.

Get Exclusive Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012708

The world in-car infotainment market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions, encompassing North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for in-car infotainment systems. The in-car infotainment market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 28.1% share of the overall in-car infotainment market revenue and is estimated to grow at a prominent CAGR of 16.4% during 2016-2022. Increasing the purchasing power of consumers, ease-of-access and technological advancements in Asia-Pacific would foster the adoption of in-car infotainment systems in this region. This region would witness the highest growth rate; whereas, LAMEA is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corp., Harman International Industries, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation and others.

IN-CAR INFOTAINMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The market is segmented based on installation type, component, and geography

MARKET BY INSTALLATION TYPE

OEM

Aftermarket

MARKET BY COMPONENTS

Hardware

Audio

Display

Connectivity

Others

Software

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Place DIRECT Purchase order for the complete report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012708

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876