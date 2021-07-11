Industrial Batteries Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Industrial Batteries Market Segmentation

Industrial Batteries Market has been segmented based on type and application. Industrial Batteries Market Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2023.

By type, the global industrial batteries market has been segmented into acid, nickel-based, lithium-based, and others.

By application, the global industrial batteries market has been segmented into telecommunication, power storages, industrial equipment, electric grid storage, and others.

Competitive Landscape

C&D Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), East Penn Manufacturing Company (U.S.), GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Enersys Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Northstar Battery Company LLC (Sweden), Exide Technologies Inc. (India), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Saft Groupe S.A. (France), and Toshiba International Corporation (Japan) are the notable players in the global industrial batteries market.

Industry Updates

February 2019- Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd., a Sydney-based energy storage start-up launched a new battery which relies on zinc bromine. The technology was developed as part of a contract with the University of Sydney. These batteries have been integrated into solar light poles across the university campus. The company intends to produce these batteries on a mass scale for numerous energy applications.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global industrial batteries market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid pace of industrialization in the APAC region and expanding telecommunication industry present ample growth opportunities for the growth of the market. Towering demand for electric grid storages is also likely to induce high demand for electric batteries.

The MEA market is expected to showcase tremendous growth over the forecast period. The crude oil industry generates massive demand for industrial batteries in countries such as Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait. Presence of oil & gas reserves in the region is likely to propel industrial activity in the region which will further drive the market in the forthcoming years.

The North America market is driven by an increase in the production of electric grid storages. The US is the key contributor to North America and accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Demand for industrial batteries is anticipated to rise in countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, the U.K, France, and Russia in the coming years. Heightened demand from the automobile industry and the growing manufacturing industry boosts the growth of the Europe market.

Latin America market is likely to be driven by the proliferation of industries and innovation in the field of batteries.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Scope of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of Global Industrial Batteries Market Market Trends Global Industrial Batteries Market By Type Global Industrial Batteries Market By Application Global Industrial Batteries Market By Region Company Landscape Company Profiles Conclusion

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

