Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market is accounted for $18.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the market are adopting a more sustainable method through initiatives of reduce-recycle-reuse is driving the growth. However, the huge price of technologies and innovations in wastewater treating is hampering market growth. Moreover, the quick urbanization in the rising economies is providing ample opportunities in the near future.

Industrial wastewater treatment service is a process for the treatment of water generated from industrial processes. This water contains various dissolved salts such as iron, phosphorous, calcium, and sulfur. Its soaring toxicity levels make the water unsafe and dangerous for human consumption. The industries which are mainly involved in the generation of wastewater are textile, mining, pharmaceutical, chemical production, oil & gas, cement manufacture, and others.

Xylem, WOG Group, Veolia, Thermax Group, The Dow Chemical, Terrapure Environmental, SWA Water Holdings, Kurita Water Industries, Innospec, Hydrite Chemical, Golder Associates, Geo Specialty Chemicals, Feralco Ab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Cortec Corporation, Bwa Water Additives Uk, Buckman Laboratories, Bauminas Quimica, and Aries Chemical.

