Interconnects and Passive Components Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global interconnects and passive components market is enjoying prominence in several sectors as the need for smooth workflow is pervading verticals in an unprecedented way. Interconnects is an optical cable that connects two ends of electrical devices both electrically and mechanically. Basically, passive electrical components containing two terminals with magnetic flux and stored energy, interconnect has widespread use in telecommunications. Passive components, on the other hand, do not depend much on the source of energy to perform well. It includes capacitors, resistors, inductors, and transformers as its founding parts. Integration of automation in various verticals such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, and computers are creating space for the interconnects and passive components market’s further exploration. The global Interconnects, And Passive Components Market is expecting a 6% rise during the forecast period (2016-2022) and exceed a valuation of USD 211 billion. Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a report that is based on a detailed study of the segmental analysis, factors that can impact the market, competitive landscape, and expert inputs. The report aims at providing a holistic view of the market in the coming years to enrich the strategical moves.

Rising consumer demands for electronic products such as portable music players, digital cameras, gaming consoles, PCs, and laptops can boost the interconnects and passive components market. In addition, the segment is thriving on the constant upgradation of software that is pushing the boundaries of hardware as well. In the automotive sector, the components find tremendous utility for their ability to efficiently tackle incorporation of communication, infotainment and navigation features such as GPS. The burgeoning automotive sector can always trigger further growth. Portable electronics goods and healthcare sector can also assist in the expanse of the interconnects and passive components market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Eminent players impacting substantially the interconnects and passive components market are AVX Corporation (U.S.), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Molex, LLC (U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (U.S.), and others.

In July 2018, AVX Corporation initiated the commercialization of the MIL-PRF-123 capacitor which can deliver high and constant capacitance. This can ensure a better level of frequency, voltage, and temperature. Defense and aerospace can profit the most from such applications.

Segmentation:

MRFR segments the interconnects and passive components market by components, passive components, interconnects, and application for an extensive understanding.

By components, the interconnects and passive components market can be segmented into passive components and interconnects.

Based on the passive components, the interconnects and passive components market includes resistors, inductors, capacitors, transformers, and diodes.

Based on the interconnects, the interconnects and passive components comprises printed circuit boards, connectors, switches, relays, and others (sockets, terminals, splices, and adapters).

Application-based segmentation of the interconnects and passive components include consumer electronics, data processing, telecommunications, military & aerospace, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. Healthcare sector is experiencing substantial growth.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific understanding of the interconnects and passive components market requires detailed analysis based on the zones namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC market is at the helm of the global market as the revenue generated by the region is substantially higher than the rest. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are creating substantial demand for consumer electronics product. Their heavy population is substantially backing up the plans. As a plus, market behemoths showing interest in the region is providing enough tailwind for the market to bloom.

North America has the superior technology and infrastructural advantage which can ensure the significant rise of the regional market during the forecast period. Presence of the several top-notch companies can provide significant traction to the market. Europe can also benefit from similar reasons. Both the regions bask in the favors shown by the private and public sectors. The investment in research and development from them is quite substantial.

Intended Audience:

Technology Providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies

Semiconductor Distributors

Consumer Electronic Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Suppliers

Research Institutes

Government

