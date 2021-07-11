Last Mile Delivery Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

The global last mile delivery market accounted to US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and South America regions. North America leads the last mile delivery market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The growing industrial sector such as automotive, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages industries is driving the growth of freight as well as logistics market in the North America region. The e-commerce industry has recorded robust growth, and it is possible because of the efficient and effective logistics and supply chain management.

Europe is the second largest market in the last mile delivery market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third largest geographic segment in the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the factors which strengthen the outlook of last mile deliveries are increased interest of customers in outsourcing a more extensive range of logistics services. Along with this, continual growth in internationalization is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in Europe. Such initiatives would help the logistics service providers to introduce new solutions with advanced technologies in the last mile delivery market.

Last Mile Delivery Market study by "The Insight Partners"

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report Last Mile Delivery Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Last Mile Delivery Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Leading Last Mile Delivery Market Players:

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

