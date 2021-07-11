Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis and Growth by 2027 – Top Companies ASF SE, Borealis AG, Cgn-Delta Advanced Nuclear Materials, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Cable America and Mexichem Specialty Compounds

The low smoke halogen-free also called as low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) is one of a distinctive material used for cable sheath in wire & cable industry. It is consists of thermoplastic urethane compounds, which releases no halogens or low smoke when it is exposed to the high sources of heat. During combustion, the low smoke zero halogen cables restrict the discharge of corrosive and toxic gases. These cables are used in delicate areas to meet the requirement of general safety of cables is high and therefore is experiencing huge adoption in a current scenario.

The factors responsible for driving low smoke halogen free cable market is, rise in the demand of cables which generates low smoke and halogen content beside flame propagation, the low smoke zero halogen free cables are growing. Moreover, during a fire incident, an urge to secure and protect the surroundings from the risk of toxic gas emissions, use of LSZH cabling is expected to create further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the low smoke halogen free cable market in the forthcoming period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. BASF SE

2. Borealis AG

3. Cgn-Delta Advanced Nuclear Materials (China Dalian Intl Cooperation)

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. Fujikura Ltd.

6. Hitachi Cable America Inc. (Hitachi Ltd. )

7. Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

8. Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Co. Ltd.

9. The Dow Chemical Company

10. Yadong Special Cable Material Factory

The global low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented on the basis of insulation materials and application. Based on insulation materials, the low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others. On the basis of application, the low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented into rail cars, aircraft, ships, and others.

Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

