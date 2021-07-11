Medical Robots Market 2019 Analyzing Growth by Key Operating Vendors With Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Kirby Lester, Intuitive, Stryker, Hocoma AG, And Other

The medical robots market was valued at US$ 5,740.8 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28,776.5 MN in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017-2025.

The robots are designed to assist surgeons during the surgical procedures. However, the medical robots are majorly used for surgical producers, there are different types of medical robots. The types of the medical robots include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and more. The targeted stakeholders for the medical robots market reports include suppliers and distributors of medical robot systems medical robots and related device manufacturing companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Market Growth Analysis:

According to a new market research study titled ‘Medical Robots Market 2019 to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global medical robots market was valued at US$ 5,740.8Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28,776.6Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical robots market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robots Market

Major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robots Market are:

Intuitive Surgical,

Stryker,

Hocoma,

Mazor Robotics,

Hansen Medical,

Auris Surgical robotics,

Accuray Incorporated,

Omnicell,

ARxIUM,

EKSO Bionics Holdings,

Kirby Lester,

Among others.

Market Competitive Analysis 2019-2027:-

In Medical Robots market is exceptionally divided and the Key players have utilized different procedures, like, new item dispatches, developments, understandings, associations, acquisitions, joint endeavors, and others to build their impressions in this market. The report incorporates pieces of the pie of Medical Robots Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The report also includes the profiles of Medical Robots market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The product segment is divided into sub segments such as surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radio surgery robots, hospitals & pharmacy robots and others. The surgical robot holds the largest market share by the product whereas the rehabilitation robots is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the surgical robots due to the advantages offered such as minimally invasive procedure, less time consuming procedure and more. The market for medical robots by the product segment is expected to reach US$ 18,819.9 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. Surgical robots segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 46.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 42.6% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

Market Segments:

Global Medical Robots Market – By Product

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robots

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By Application

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Digital pathology Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South & Central America (SCAM)

Some of the major countries covered in this Such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, among others. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

