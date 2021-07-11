News:Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market |Regional Data Analysis By Production, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin

Home entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to grow at 18.35% annually over 2019-2025, driven by a rising adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in households across the region.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 51 figures, this 118-page report “APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Marketby Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research and analysis of the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC domestic entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

Based on system component, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

• Education & Research Robots

• Robotic Companion Pets

On basis of end-user, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Children

• Elderly People

• Guests/Clients

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC home-based entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

