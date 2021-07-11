Organic LED Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation

OLEDs offer wide viewing angles, faster response time, higher contrast ratios and more saturated colors to enhance the viewing experience of end-users. OLED is one of the most promising displays and lighting technologies that have the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end-user to create flexible display and lighting panels. OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products. However, the price of these products would decrease gradually once the products get more acceptance in the market.

Organic LED Market is expected to garner $37.2 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012704

The World OLED technology market is predicted to show promising growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting products that would consume less energy. This is the major factor driving the world OLED market. OLEDs are primarily used for display and lighting functions. Based on the rapid technological developments taking place, OLED technology has shown drastic improvement in the past few years.

Geographically, the world OLED market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific leads the world OLED market, accounting for the majority of the total market share by revenue. It is followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Most of the key players including Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic and others, have their base in the Asia-Pacific region. These companies are not restricted to regional level but have a worldwide presence. These companies have adopted product launch, partnership, and collaboration as their major growth strategies to stay competitive in the market. These strategies enable the company to enhance its overall business revenues and expand their consumer base.

The report segments the OLED market based on application, display type, applications of the OLED display panel, end-users and geography. Based on application, the OLED market is segmented into display and lighting. Based on the display type, the OLED display market is segmented into AMOLED and PMOLED. Television and monitors, smartphones, notebooks and tablets, automotive and others are the major application areas of an OLED display. Based on end-users, the OLED lighting market is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. Some of the key players profiled in the report are LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

Get Exclusive Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012704

ORGANIC LED MARKET SEGMENTS

The OLED market is segmented based on application, OLED display type, OLED display application, OLED lighting market by end-users, and geography.

Oled Market By Application

Display

Lighting

Oled Display Market By Type

PMOLED

AMOLED

Oled Display Market By Application

Television and Monitors

Smartphones

Notebooks and Tablets

Automotive

Others

Oled Lighting Market By End Users

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Oled Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Place DIRECT Purchase order for the complete report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012704

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876