Organs-on-Chips Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2027 – Organovo , Hepregen , Hurel Corporation , Nortis , TissUse , Tara Biosystems , AxoSim , Emulate

Organs-on-chips are a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chit that fosters the actions, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ system.

The Organs-on-chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as wave in applications of OOC devices in the healthcare sector, increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening, rise in in-demand OOCs for lung & Kidney based organ culture, improving R&D pertaining to OOCs and increase in research activities. Nevertheless, high cost of OOC devices may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The “”Global Organs-on-chips Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Organs-on-chips market with detailed market segmentation by type, offerings, application end user and geography. The global Organs-on-chips market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Organs-on-chips/lung stent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Key Players of the Organs-on-chips Market are:

Organovo , Hepregen , Hurel Corporation , Nortis , TissUse , Tara Biosystems , AxoSim , Emulate , CN Bio Innovations , MIMETAS

The global Organs-on-chips market is segmented on the basis of Type, Offerings, Application and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented as Liver-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Lung-on-chip, Heart-on-chip and Other Organs. Based on offering the market is segmented into Product and Services. Based on Application the market is segmented as Physiological Model Development, Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research. Based on End User the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industry and Other End Users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Organs-on-chips market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Organs-on-chips market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Types of Organs-on-chips covered are:

Liver-on-chip

Kidney-on-chip

Lung-on-chip

Heart-on-chip and Other Organs

Major Applications of Organs-on-chips covered are:

Physiological Model Development

Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Organs-on-chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Organs-on-chips market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Organs-on-chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Organs-on-chips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Organs-on-chips Market Size

2.2 Organs-on-chips Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Organs-on-chips Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Organs-on-chips Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Organs-on-chips Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Organs-on-chips Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Organs-on-chips Sales by Product

4.2 Global Organs-on-chips Revenue by Product

4.3 Organs-on-chips Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Organs-on-chips Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Organs-on-chips industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

