Pest Control Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Rentokil Initial , BASF SE , EcoLab , Syngenta AG , National Pest Control , Orkin

Pest control is used for killing, or repelling attacks of pests such as insects, rodents, and bed bugs. These pests not only damage the crops but also affect the human life through various diseases. Different types of professional pest control treatments to control or kill pest population comprises chemical, biological, and mechanical. Inspection is the fundamental step for any type of pest control service. The global pest control market was valued at $18,214.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,609.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based countries such as Brazil, France, India, China, Australia, Russia, Mexico, and others. In addition, climate change across the globe is also a significant factor for upsurge in demand for pest control products and services because climate change attributes to rise in temperature, whereas high temperature is ideal condition for increase in pest population. However, increase in concerns regarding the levels of toxicity in pesticides and the resultant health issues that arise due to the over use of toxic pesticides hamper the pest control market growth to a certain extent. Consumers, especially in the agricultural sector and food industry, are focused toward opting for pesticides with low toxic levels, owing to their associated adverse effects on health.

Major Key Players of the Pest Control Market are:

Rentokil Initial , BASF SE , EcoLab , Syngenta AG , National Pest Control , Orkin, Lindsey Pest Control , Bayer , FMC Corporation , Rollins, Inc.

The pest control market is segmented into type, pest type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, the market is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Pest Control covered are:

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

Major Applications of Pest Control covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pest Control consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pest Control market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pest Control manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pest Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pest Control Market Size

2.2 Pest Control Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pest Control Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pest Control Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pest Control Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pest Control Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pest Control Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pest Control Revenue by Product

4.3 Pest Control Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pest Control Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Pest Control industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

