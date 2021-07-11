Power Supply Market Analysis , Overview and Forecast 2027 | Artesyn , Cosel Usa, Delta Electronics, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd , Murata Power Solutions , Phoenix Contact

A power supply is an electric device that supplies power to an electrical load. The primary function is to convert electric current from a source to the correct voltage, current, and frequency to power the load. It may also convert a different form of energy – such as solar, mechanical, or chemical – into electrical energy.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The power supply market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growing adoption of home and building automation systems, emerging telecommunications sector and increasing demand for energy-efficient devices/appliances boosts the market growth. However, the increase in adoption of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and renewable energy sources may affect the growth of AC-DC power supply market is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Top Key Players of this Report

1.Artesyn

2.COSEL USA, Inc.

3.Delta Electronics,Inc.

4.MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd

5.Murata Power Solutions

6.PHOENIX CONTACT

7.Puls Technologies Inc.

8.Siemens

9.TDK-Lambda Corporation

10.XP Power

MARKET SCOPE

The “global power supply market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global power supply market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Power supply market with detailed market segmentation by product type, output power and by vertical. The global power supply market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading power supply market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the power supply market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global power supply market is segmented on the basis of product type, output power and by vertical. Based on product type the market is segmented as AC-DC power supply and DC-DC converter. On the basis of output power the market is segmented as power supply with low output (500 W and below), power supply with medium output (500-1,000 W) and power supply with high output (More Than 1,000 W). On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, military and aerospace, transportation, lighting, food and beverages and industrial.

