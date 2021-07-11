Power Transformer Market 2019 Top Players: Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Schneider Electric

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global power transformer market that adumbrates aggrandizement for this market at 8.64% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 34,510.2 mn by the end of forecast period.

Infrastructural development can impact the global market significantly. The urgency to replace the older machines with the latest ones to reduce cost, minimalize carbon footprint, increase reliability, and enhance efficiency can be validated by the exigent demands generated by various industries.

The distinctive factor supporting the global power transformer market growth is the investments in the energy sector due to the infrastructural developments. Other market drivers include growth in the renewable energy sector and growing demand for electricity for the consumer as well as commercial purposes.

According to World Energy Investment Outlook Special Report, for the first time since the competition began, electricity has taken the driver’s seat forcing oil and gas in the back one. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries have spent almost USD 3 trillion on revamping the infrastructure and empowering it with sustainable power sources. From here on, the market is only going to witness a stellar growth with electric utilities spending USD 3.2 trillion in the coming decade to refurbish the traditional methods of transmission.

Leading Players

The global market is getting operated by ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc., Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions, SGB-SMIT Group, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd, and others.

Segmentation

The global power transformer market has been segmented on the basis of cooling type, power rating, and by region.

By type, the market can be segmented into oil-cooled transformer and air-cooled transformer. Being a good electrical insulator, oil is getting the privilege of ruling the market for now and the coming years with the fastest CAGR.

Based on power rating, the market includes small power, medium power, and large power. Small power transformers have 100 MVA-500 MVA capacity and are an ideal solution for standard applications including substations. Substations, to support domestic and commercial needs, install small power transformers, subsequently spurring the growth of the segment. However, large transformers of 800 MVA and above are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Major manufacturers are opting for the large ones to meet the infrastructural demand requirements.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific segmentation of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC is spearheading the segment driven by the continuous need to update and upgrade existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to substantiate the growing demand for electricity. At present, the market has command over 42.76% of the global share. This act as a strong influencer and can help the market maintain its current position in the foreseeable future with a robust CAGR. According to the Asian Development Bank, the region needs USD 1.7 trillion a year to develop the infrastructure that includes transmission and distribution. China has crossed other countries in terms of investment as it is now actively increasing the high voltage electricity transmission to expand the electricity output to its coastal load centers.

Europe assumes the second spot with Germany in charge of the region. Various initiatives of the country have affirmed a refurbishment of the grids to achieve stability. The country has also implemented favorable regulations that are leading to robust infrastructural development.

Industry Trend

Research and development are inspiring installation of the latest techniques that are taking the market forward and is assisting in the maintenance of social compliances. For instance, in April 2018, ABB Ltd. launched ABB Ability Power Transformer, which is first of its kind integrated solution for digitally enabled power transformers.

In March 2017, Siemens AG supplied power transformers of 405/20-kV 570- MVA capacity to EDF for promoting power generated from the high capacity nuclear power plants.

