Pressure Vessel Composite Market Business Development Strategies 2017-2023 by Major Key Players – Samuel Pressure Vessel Group , Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals

Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market was valued at $434 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $1,871 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2023. Pressure vessels are ergonomically designed chambers that enclose gases or liquids at a pressure substantially different from the ambient pressure. These vessels consist of various shapes, the most common being cylindrical and conical for industrial applications. They form an integral part of the industrial infrastructure for safe handling of gases and liquids. These vessels are made of steel alloy, other metal alloy, and composites. Furthermore, the use of composites has increased for manufacturing these vessels, owing to enormous possibilities in design and high strength-to-weight ratio.

The global pressure vessel composite materials market is segmented based on material, end-use industry, and geography. Based on material, it is classified into epoxy resin, carbon fiber, and glass fiber. Based on end-use industry, it is categorized into CNG vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, and gas transport. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Pressure Vessel Composite Market are:

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group , Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals , Larsen & Toubro , Westinghouse Electric Company , General Electric , Halvorsen , IHI Corporation , Pressure Vessels (India)

In 2016, epoxy resin accounted for the largest market in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. Its high adhesion property and high mechanical strength makes it suitable for fabrication of composite pressure vessels. It enables improved impact-resistance, better dynamic-fatigue, and low-temperature performance. Moreover, it is coated on most of the pressure vessels due to high weather resistant properties. In 2016, the CNG vehicles segment accounted for the highest revenue in the global market, owing to the lower cost as compared to other vehicles. The metallurgical skills and equipment needed to produce them are widely available across the globe. In addition, CNG counterparts reduce the weight of the storage container by 30-40%. Moreover, the hydrogen vehicles segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it eliminates pollution and has higher fuel efficiency than CNG and other gas engines vehicles.

Major Types of Pressure Vessel Composite covered are:

Epoxy Resin

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Major Applications of Pressure Vessel Composite covered are:

CNG Vehicles

Hydrogen Vehicles

Gas Transport

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pressure Vessel Composite consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pressure Vessel Composite market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pressure Vessel Composite manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pressure Vessel Composite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Pressure Vessel Composite industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

