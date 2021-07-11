Proton Therapy Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.91% till 2023 – IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Hitachi, Sumitomo Corporation, Accuray

The global proton therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.91% till 2023. The market is forecasted to reach US$2.09 billion by 2023. Proton therapy is considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy that uses high-energy proton beam to irradiate tumors. Owing to its benefits, proton therapy is used today to treat many cancers and is particularly appropriate in circumstances where other treatment options are inadequate.

The growth in the proton therapy market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing cancer prevalence, higher ageing population, rising healthcare expenditures and advantageous properties of proton therapy over photon therapy.

Some factors that hinder the growth of market are stringent regulations, barriers to implementation and high installation cost of the therapy. To overcome the challenges, there exist few trends and developments in the market. The following are the trends- reducing per room cost of proton therapy, technological up gradations, rising public awareness and introduction of LIGHT.

The global market for proton therapy is dominated by North American region. The proton therapy market in North America is growing due to the rising ageing population and increasing number of cancer patients. As the awareness and adoption of proton therapy increases, the market also expands. To support this, the facilities and availability of centers for treatment has also increased.

Scope of the report:

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global proton therapy market.

– The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of US.

– The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

– The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Accuray Incorporated and Elekta) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

– Proton Room Manufacturers

– Consumers (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Healthcare Clinics)

– Consulting Firms

– Investment Banks

– Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

