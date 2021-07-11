Pyridine Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Jubilant Life Sciences , Resonance Specialties , Lonza Group , Vertellus Specialties , Red Sun Group

Pyridine market accounted for $530 million in 2017, and is anticipated to generate $783 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Pyridine is a heterocyclic organic compound, which is basic in nature with the chemical formula C5H5N. The structure of pyridine is similar to benzene, wherein one methine group is replaced by a nitrogen atom. The pyridine ring occurs in several different compounds such as vitamins, azines, niacin, and pyridoxine. Increase in demand for pyridine, specifically in pharmaceuticals, and as a denaturant in antifreeze mixtures majorly drives the demand for pyridine globally.

Pyridine derivatives are widely used in the production of agrochemicals and food additives, and in manufacturing various herbicides, pesticides, and insecticides. The key factors that boost the growth of the global pyridine market include increase in pest control activities and surge in awareness about pyridine among farmers.

Major Key Players of the Pyridine Market are:

Jubilant Life Sciences , Resonance Specialties , Lonza Group , Vertellus Specialties , Red Sun Group , Shangdong Luba Chemical , Koei Chemical Company Limited , Weifang Sunwin Chemical Company Limited , Mitsubishi Chemical Company , Bayer AG

Furthermore, increase in demand of pyridine as a denaturant is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations toward the use of pyridine and health hazards associated with pyridine toxicity are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in R&D activities in reducing the toxicity of pyridine due to its beneficial usage in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agrochemicals, and food & beverages is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the pyridine industry.

The global pyridine market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into pyridine N-oxide, alpha picoline, beta picoline, gamma picoline, and 2-methyl-5-ethylpyridine. Depending on application, it is classified into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, foods, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Pyridine covered are:

Pyridine N-Oxide

Alpha Picoline

Beta Picoline

Gamma Picoline

2-Methyl-5-ethylpyridine

Major Applications of Pyridine covered are:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Foods

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pyridine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pyridine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pyridine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pyridine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Pyridine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

